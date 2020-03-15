“You will have to bear the consequences” – Shoaib Akhtar selects “biggest find” of Pakistani cricket – cricket

Former Pakistani seaman Shoaib Akhtar praised Babar Azam and hailed it as Pakistan’s greatest invention. Azam, who is the Pakistani T20I captain, currently represents the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign, scoring 313 runs in nine games averaging 52.16 and a strike rate of 127.75. “When you go Babar Azam on such a lightweight stick, then you have to bear the consequences. Babar Azam is one of Pakistan’s biggest sites,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Babar Azam has made rapid strides in his international career. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting Ponting wrote: “I thought Babar was extremely impressive. He seems to have a lot of class and could become one of the best guys in the world.”

Azam has admitted that he is a fan of Kohli and wants to emulate the way the Indian captain has taken his batting to the next level.

“Look, he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly, there is no comparison with me right now, but in the end I want to be where he is today,” Azam told PTI in an interview last year.

“The media and people have compared me and Virat Kohli, but I understand that I still need to get more red-ball cricket to be among the best players. So in recent months, I have been focusing a lot on achieving consistent results in Test matches,” he added.

