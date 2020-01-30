“Young and restless” will be renewed until 2024

January 30 (UPI) – CBS announced on Thursday that it has renewed its soap opera The boys and the restless through the 2023-24 television season.

“The boys and the restless “Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, has been the top drama of the day for over three decades,” said a press release.

“The last time another show was at the top was Ronald Reagan President, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the exceptional cast, the talented writers, the talented producers and the extremely passionate Fans as well as for our enormous partnership with Sony Pictures Television. “

The 47-year-old show ensemble is directed by Melody Thomas Scott, Peter Bergmann, Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case, Bryton James, Eric Braeden, Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Donny Boaz and Tracey Bregman.

This includes Sasha Calle, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Tyler Johnson, Christel Khalil, Jägerkönig, Christian J. Le Blanc and Kate Linder. Beth Maitland, Michael Mealor, Mischael Morgan, Melissa Ordway, Greg Rikaart, Brytni Sarpy, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Jordi Vilasuso and Jess Walton.

“We’re celebrating the 4 year renewal of # YR here on the set and we want to thank you! We are so happy to have great fans that tune in every weekday. Check out below to attend the party! ” the Y&R Twitter feed said.

A short video showed performers celebrating the news that NBC announced the day after it renewed its daily drama Days of our lives for a 56th season.