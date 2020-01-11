Young brewers, new sake and classic

Loading...

When Kensuke Shichida took over the management of the sixth generation of the Tenzan Shuzo brewery in the 1990s, the sake industry was struggling with a major image problem. Sales declined sharply from their peak in the 1970s, and Japanese consumers turned increasingly to beer, wine, and whiskey. The once-loved brew was widely regarded as the “old man’s drink”, and the old-fashioned images that were often used to market the drink barely appealed to younger drinkers.

Sake is enjoying a new wave of popularity these days, thanks to quality improvements, an ever-increasing variety of styles and the proliferation of sake education programs. The trend was supported by sake booms in overseas markets such as the U.S., China and the UK, as well as efforts by celebrities such as former soccer star Hidetoshi Nakata, whose Japanese craft sake company runs Tokyo’s annual craft sake week. There are numerous stylish specialty shops and bars in Japan’s capital and major cities. The brew is on the menu in the best restaurants in the country.

According to a global report published by the Fortune Business Insights market research group in 2019, in which the per capita income and taste of middle-aged consumers for luxury drinks are the main factors, the average sake buyer is now between 40 and 60 years. A recent survey among more than 2,000 Japanese drinkers by the Sake Times publication found that the number of women in their twenties who reported drinking sake more than four times a week doubled in 2017, despite an 8 percent drop in total consumption 16 percent in 2019. The number of women in their thirties showed a similar increase from 11 percent to 17 percent in the same period.

This is good news for the sake business, and manufacturers like Shichida are trying to increase their market share among millennials while supporting younger brewers. In October, Tenzan published a new reason created by a group of eight brewery workers in their twenties and thirties. According to Shichida, the team was responsible for developing the project “from scratch” – from conception to production to the final packaging design to reach “people of the same generation”.

“It’s an educational exercise for employees, but I want them to have the pleasure of making a product that is then sold in the real world,” he says. “Listening to the market gives them a lot of feedback and also learn how difficult (the process) is. This will teach them how to become serious brewers. “

The name of the will, Re: echo, reflects this feeling. According to the preferences of the target group of sake newbies, the style is fresh, lively and easy to drink with 14 percent alcohol. The sake comes in a green bottle with a bright pink label that shows a drop of sake surrounded by waves.

Made from Miyama Nishiki rice, which is 50 percent polished, it shows intense strawberry notes both in the bouquet and on the palate, with a hint of chewing gum sweetness that turns in the middle and culminates in a tight, clean finish that I associate with Tenzan and Shichida (the manufacturer’s sake line that focuses on different types of rice). The brewery recommends combining it with fried seafood or salmon sashimi, but I could also imagine it with a plate of ham or as an aperitif – a toast to the next generation of sake fans.

You can find bottles with Re: echo at tenzan.co.jp.

LATEST FOOD & AMP; DRINK STORIES