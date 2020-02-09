Young children on board a flight from Wuhan to Darwin

Nearly a dozen infants and nearly 80 children are among hundreds of Australians on board an evacuation flight from Wuhan to Darwin.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health confirmed to 9News that 266 passengers are on board the flight that is due to arrive in Darwin shortly before noon.

178 of them are adults, including a 90-year-old who needs a wheelchair.

Eleven are infants and 77 children.

Eight Pacific Islanders are also on board. 9News assumes that the group is a student and that they can board the flight at the last minute.

The flight lands at the Darwin RAAF base, where passengers undergo health checks and medical checkups. This process is expected to take between 1 and 3 hours.

They are then taken to the old Inpex labor camp in Howard Springs for a two-week quarantine.

Two children board a Qantas flight to Darwin in Wuhan. (Nine)

The site is considered an ideal place for the accommodation of the evacuees, since it is not an internment camp.

It houses a swimming pool, gym, tavern and sports facilities, as well as a range of accommodations.

It can accommodate up to 3500 people.

An American is the first confirmed non-Chinese victim of the new corona virus.

The 60-year-old US citizen died on February 6 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in central China’s Hubei province, a US embassy spokesman said in Beijing.