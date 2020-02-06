Young coronavirus doctor dies of heart attack after working 10 consecutive days

A young Chinese doctor died of a heart attack after working for 10 days on the front line of the coronavirus epidemic.

Song Yingjie, a team leader at a local medical clinic in Hunan Province, which borders Hubei Province at the center of the epidemic, has been working continuously since January 25.

The 27-year-old man from Hengshan County was responsible for monitoring the temperature on a highway for drivers and passengers, as well as distributing medical supplies.

Song died Monday morning in the early hours of his return to his dorm, Hengyang City Government announced on Tuesday on its official social media account.

The official death toll from the epidemic stands at 565, after Chinese authorities reported a record number of 70 new deaths in one day and 2,987 other confirmed cases in Hubei province alone.

Worldwide, there are now more than 28,000 confirmed cases, including 14 in Australia.

Song’s older sister, currently stranded in Wuhan, where the epidemic began, told a local newspaper that her brother was “exceptional” and “thoughtful,” reports the Daily Mail.

“He always helped with household chores at home and was considered very hard at work by his boss,” she said. “His passing is truly devastating news for our family.”

Her father said, “My daughter is in Wuhan and can’t come back. She is locked out. You asked me if I was worried, of course I am. Then my son worked (in as a doctor) on the highway. You asked me if I’m scared … Now that he’s dead, my heart is broken. “

Infected newborn

Chinese authorities have warned that they are facing a severe shortage of hospital beds and equipment to treat an increasing number of patients affected by the new coronavirus, which has turned into a global health emergency.

Among the cases reported in China, there is a newborn, diagnosed only 30 hours after birth. Although authorities built a hospital from scratch and converted public buildings to accommodate thousands of additional patients, there was still a “severe” shortage of beds, said Hu Lishan, an official in Wuhan, the city. quarantine where the virus first appeared – and where doctors are now overwhelmed with cases.

Protective medical staff discuss with a woman suspected of having a coronavirus at a community health post in Wuhan. Photo / AP

There was also a shortage of “equipment and materials,” he told reporters, adding that the authorities were looking to convert other hotels and schools in the city into treatment centers.

An increasing number of cities have imposed a series of restrictions away from Hubei as authorities fight to contain the virus.

Tens of millions of people, from central parts of eastern industry to the northern border of Russia, have been ordered to stay indoors as authorities fight to stem the epidemic.

Global concerns have increased after the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency last week.

WHO has requested $ 675 million ($ 1 billion) in donations for a plan to fight the new coronavirus, mainly through investments in countries considered particularly “at risk”.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed to commit up to $ 100 million. New cases have emerged abroad, with 10 other people testing positive for the virus on a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan with thousands on board. One New Zealander is one of those confirmed infected.

The Diamond Princess is in quarantine for 14 days off the port of Yokohama after the passengers have been confirmed infected. Photo / AP

Also in Japan, the general manager of the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for the end of the year admitted that the organizers were “extremely worried” about how the virus could affect the Summer Games, but the International Olympic Committee has exhorted to calm.

Italy has announced that passengers on each international flight will be scanned for fever, while Vietnam is joining a growing list of countries banning arrivals from China.

Hong Kong, which reported its first coronavirus death this week, said anyone arriving from the mainland would be subject to a two-week mandatory quarantine starting on Saturday.

“Do not go out!

In the city of Hangzhou, about 175 km southwest of Shanghai, fences blocked the streets near the headquarters of the Chinese technology giant Alibaba – one of the most precious companies in the world – while an airplane hunting aircraft flew over.

The building appeared to be closed as delivery men entered and left nearby fenced residential areas to drop off the groceries.

The company is based in one of the three districts of Hangzhou subject to new restrictions which allow only one person per household to go out every two days to buy basic necessities.

“Please don’t go out. Don’t go out. Don’t go out!” launched a message on a loudspeaker urging people to wear masks, wash their hands regularly and report anyone from Hubei – reflecting a common fear that people in the province could infect others.

A worker takes a customer’s temperature at the entrance to a Walmart store in Wuhan last month. Photo / AP

At least three other cities in Zhejiang province – Taizhou, Wenzhou and parts of Ningbo – have imposed the same measures, affecting 18 million people.

In the central city of Zhumadian, authorities said that one person would only be allowed to leave each household every five days.

Residents of the city of seven million also received cash awards for informing people from neighboring Hubei province.

Authorities in Beijing have said restaurants will no longer be able to accept holiday reservations from Wednesday.

Spread panic

The disease is thought to have appeared in December in a market in Wuhan that sold wild animals and spread quickly while people were traveling for the Lunar New Year holidays in January.

The Ministry of Public Security has declared that “political security” is the “top priority” in dealing with the epidemic.

The statement came a few days after senior management acknowledged “gaps” in its management of the epidemic – local authorities in Hubei have been criticized for downplaying the situation initially.

The death toll has increased steadily, but officials have noted that the death rate, at around 2%, is much lower than the death rate from SARS, which killed some 800 people in 2002-2003.

Medical personnel strike for coronavirus problems outside the government building in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

Two deaths have been reported outside the continent, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Several governments have imposed travel restrictions while major airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

Thousands of Chinese tourists risk being stranded in Bali after the Indonesian government suspended flights to and from mainland China.

China reacted angrily against the travel bans, noting that the WHO does not advise imposing them.

He accused the United States of spreading “panic” in its response to the coronavirus, including its ban on Chinese travelers, and on Wednesday struck another in Washington.

“Panic is more deadly and more contagious than any virus,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing.

