With a ruthless Millis team that refused to leave on Monday-evening, Medfield’s basketball girl got veteran games from some not-so-veteran players.

First-year student Kate Olenik broke out for a career-high 24 points, while second-year students Annie McCarthy and Lillie Cumming added 11 each when the Warriors stopped host Mohawks for a 63-61 win, improving to 12-2 in the season. The win was No. 400 for Medfield coach Mark Nickerson.

Millis, who conquered 12-point deficits in both halves, had the ball two down with 10.4 seconds and set up Caroline Munday for a 3-point attempt from the wing that was in line but just far from the iron used to be. She followed her shot and looked again at the tie at the buzzer, but it went off.

“They don’t give up,” says Medfield senior captain Camilla Silk, who demolished eight points and eight rebounds from Millis. “They are definitely a very shabby team, they are skilled and they work hard, so it just comes down to who works harder and who wants it more.”

Olenik set up a shooting clinic in the second half and went 4-for-4 from behind the bow. Her sixth 3-pointer of the night gave Medfield a 62-54 lead with less than three minutes to play.

“She was out of lights,” said Nickerson van Olenik. “If she doesn’t show up today, we won’t win this game.”

But Millis (13-4) kept coming to the Warriors with his pressure defense and got baskets from Erin Munday and Abby Miller around a few Caileen Adams to narrow the lead to 62-60.

McCarthy came up with a big bargain in the last minute, one of her seven in the night. The balanced Warriors hold the guard, in its first year after missing last season with an ACL injury suffered during the preseason, also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Miller, who led Millis with 24 points, had a chance to tie it in with 16.2 to play, but her first off the line shot twice before she bounced. The second was good to make it 62-61, but Cumming hit 1-of-2 on the other side and the Sunday bids would not fall in the last seconds.

“We talked about it before the game – that’s not a team that doesn’t trust,” said Nickerson of the defending Division 3 Central champions. “They have played in big games before. They know how to win big games, so we knew we would be challenged and we were certainly challenged. Their pressure at the end bothered us, but luckily we came up with a few big shots. ”