young-&-hungry’s-aimee-carrero-solid-in-nbc-comedy-pilot-‘someone-out-there’

Aimee Carrero could be heading to NBC!

The previous Young & Hungry actress has been forged as a direct in a new comedy pilot termed Somebody Out There, Deadline experiences.

The present, which is based mostly off the Spanish sequence Pequeñas Coincidencias, is a single-digital camera romantic comedy about two set-in-their-techniques older people, Derek (Ryan Hansen) and Chloe (Carrero), who are challenged by quite unforeseen strangers to turn into the ideal versions of by themselves in buy to discover really like and perhaps each individual other.

“In other Pretty remarkable #SuperTuesday information 🎉🎉🎉🇵🇷🇩🇴🔥,” Aimee wrote on Instagram with the information.

Aimee can now be read on the Netflix demonstrate She-Ra and the Princesses of Ability, as perfectly as on Elena of Avalor on Disney Channel and Disney+!