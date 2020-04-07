Young ‘Kommyn Lowry Posted Farrah’ s Mother Abraham on Coronavirus

Kailyn Lowry is confident in her access to COVID-19 and herbal medicine.

After Debra Danielson, mother of MTV “Teen Mom” ​​Farrah Abraham tweeted Kail in an Instagram video on Friday for refusing to give her children the cure for COVID-19, if and as he stood up, Kail took a moment to defend himself.

“HOW DO YOU [[OWN] DO YOU KNOW TO MAKE A MUCH MUCH MONEY?”, Said the 28-year-old. “I lived in my [expletive] house like everybody else. . “

In the three-minute documentary and Danielson says, “It’s not a matter of trying something or something, but you know, time will grow and you never know. what is happening. ”

“And you have to protect yourself and your children,” he added. “Not only do you believe in the virus … you do not believe the fact, it does not mean it … Take care of your children.”

Danielson captioned a picture longer than three minutes later, “COVID-19: Our Opinions are in harmony with Pandemonium!”

“I am saddened to hear Kailyn from the mother-in-law who did not believe in the COVID-19 virus we are currently on the run,” the caption continued. “I share my thoughts on this and recognize the importance of taking this position and taking appropriate action to help reduce the risk that the disease may have.”

“Please everyone, be safe and keep doing this,” he concluded. “We will

The whole affair will come together.

Kailyn is introducing her fourth child with her ex Chris Lopez. They are also sharing one son, Lux, 2, and the MTV star is expecting another baby. Kailyn is also the mother of Isaac’s son, 9, who shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Jo, and a son Lincoln, 6, who is married to ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

This is not the first time the reality star has opened up about her experience in medicine. The Hollywood Gossip was told during his Convos launch that he expressed concern about his youngest son Lux.

“[18] he was 18, he would not be used. It never hurt, and for me, I just thought of my other job, and the way I was trained. I am not alone in protecting him, “he said to his teammate, Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn Lowry is set to attend the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018 in New York City. Image: Jamie McCarthy photos / photos

. [tagToTranslate] mother daughter [t] kailyn lowry [t] kailyn lowry vaccine comments [t] kailyn lowry kids [t] debra danielson [t] debra danielson instagram [t] farrah abraham mother [t] kaile mom heil [t] kailyn lowry anti vaccine [t] anti vaxx [t] kailyn lowry twitter [t]