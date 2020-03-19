Young people are also sensitive to Covid-19: US data – India news

The risk of serious illness and death from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is low, but young adults are not immune to a serious illness requiring hospitalization, according to a first analysis of patient data from nearly 2,500 reported cases in the United States.

The findings of a study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are similar to the Covid-19 death rate in China, where the death rate was 10 times higher in very elderly people compared to young people.

The U.S. announced Thursday that the number of positive cases in the country has exceeded 10,000.

The data are relevant to India, where young adults account for the majority of recorded Covid-19 infections. All four Covid-19 deaths in India were over 60 years of age.

In Delhi, for example, only one in 11 Covid-1 cases was over 65 years of age and was the result of one death by the state. The age of the other three is unknown.

“This is not surprising. The risk of young people becoming infected is higher for young India compared to the US and other countries because many young people have hypertension, diabetes and other comorbidities, which puts them at greater risk of complications,” said Dr NK Ganguly, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research.

“We know that young people become infected and that many have mild illness or no symptoms. We should start by examining all cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome in all hospitals to get a better picture. It does not need a new monitoring mechanism and can be triggered at once. Then we should test everything for fever, cough and respiratory problems to make informed public health decisions, ”said Gagandeep Kang, director of the Translational Institute of Health Science and Technology and an associate of the Royal Society.

“In India, much more testing data is needed to be able to predict and prepare. Government does a lot, but we do not know about it. It would be soothing to know, ”she said

A US study found that the percentage of hospitalized people increased from age, below 3% among people under the age of 9, to more than 31% among adults aged 85 and older, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Weekly Report mortality. No one under the age of 19 died from Covid-19, but young people were about 20% hospitalized and 12% admitted to the ICU, the report said.

“If young people are hospitalized, there will be much more without symptoms that will infect older people around them. The risk of infection is very high in a country like India where there is no isolation and home quarantine, “said Ganguly.

Meanwhile, an article in China, which examined 2143 pediatric patients, with a median age of 7 years, showed that only a handful of children and teens (0-19 years old) were hospitalized with fever, cough or other mild respiratory symptoms and accounted for 0 , 1% of total death.

Young adults (20-39 years) accounted for 2.5% of the total deaths, with no mortality in the 0-10 age group and mortality in the 10-19 age group.

“Covid-19 can result in serious illnesses, including hospitalization, admission to the intensive care unit and death, especially among older adults. Anyone can take actions, such as social outreach, to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect older adults from serious illnesses “Says the US CDC report.

