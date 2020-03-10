Young people are being abused to destroy homosexual men

Two teenagers have been jailed for assaulting a member of the opposite sex who was told to “burn in the fire” for holding hands.

David Bailey, 18, and Ashley Roberts, 19, threatened the couple as they made their way to the Piccadilly Station in Manchester in the early hours of August 3.

One of the victims had just finished working in a bar in Piccadilly Gardens where a friend joined him. They entered the Spar’s shop and came out clutching each other’s hands, which led to the outrage at Bailey and Roberts.

The two were followed on the radio where the teenagers screamed in disgust as “you will burn in the fire”, and “it is disgusting”. As soon as he asked for money, the men were ordered to pay him £ 20 or “kill them”.

When they refused, Bailey and Roberts started the couple, punching and nailing them. The Manchester Evening News reports that a minor was injured and one person’s glasses and cellphone were damaged.

Manchester police were called and the young men, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested.

Speaking at Manchester Crown Court, Judge Suzanne Goddard QC said: “They were right to go as they were, holding hands. Your behavior was completely unacceptable that night.”

In defense of Roberts, lawyer Paul Bryning said he was 18 and was “immature and childish” at the time, and his alcoholism was. “They will be disappointed in what they did. I’m sure it’s someone who doesn’t think they are drinking, ”he said.

Bailey’s protector Harriet Tighe said she was sorry for the action and has also avoided alcohol since the incident. The judge said it was “very embarrassing,” that Bailey, a full-time employee, agreed to participate.

Both Bailey and Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted theft. The Manchester Crown Court has ordered the pair to spend 32 months in a student body.