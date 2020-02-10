Young people terrorize employees and customers in Lyndhurst

A gang of armed youths terrorized employees and customers during a violent supermarket robbery in Melbourne’s southeastern corner.

The footage captured by 3AW shows a group of teenagers storming into Lyndhurst Woolworths yesterday on the Capital Promenade on Thompsons Road just before 9 p.m.

The group appears to be making demands from employees before counting down from five and then throwing an item over the counter.

Young people terrorize employees and customers at Woolies. (Nine)

Startled employees scream with their arms raised as the perpetrators run into the shop.

Witness Rob Metz told 3AW that he had seen the gang attack an employee while stealing a car with items.

“You bent her chest or neck and she fell back in the door,” he said.

Mr Metz said that he ran after the youngsters with two other customers and confronted them in the parking lot.

He said he hit three of the four offenders who threatened him with a kitchen knife after returning from the car.

“When I saw that the lady was knocked over and how she was knocked over, something changed in my brain,” he said.

“The one in front of me tried to hit me first, so I hit him back. I was hit from behind and then hit the other one.”

9News asked Woolworths for a comment.

A spokesman for the Victoria Police said the armed group stole a car carrying goods.

“The police were informed that a knife was being made and several customers were trying to intervene,” they said.

“Nobody needed medical treatment. The group left the scene in a vehicle and still needs to be located.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.