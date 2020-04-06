Young People Who Keep Social Media About ‘Stronger Advertising’ COVID-19, Search

A teenager, who threatened to spread the coronavirus, will be charged with felony terrorism, Texas police said Sunday.

The teenager, named 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga, took to the internet to say that she had reported positive for the coronavirus and was to “make it public.” In an email on Sunday, the Carrollton Texas Police Department said they were looking for the teen.

“We identified a woman who was seen on social media as saying that COVID-19 was a good thing and it was hurting 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga of Carrollton. We are prosecuting her with Terroristic Threat. , Texas Penal Code 22.07, “the statement said.

Confirming that they are seeing the girl, the police are looking for help to find her.

‘We didn’t find him. If you know where he is, call (972) 466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com, ”police said in a statement.

The police also said “Maradiaga has no evidence of a serious threat to public health.”

“However, we do take care of the best practices.

Several others took to Facebook to thank the Carrollton Texas police department for immediate action.

“Thank you for doing this PD Carrollton well! Hope you catch it soon. I’m not safe out there,” wrote one user.

“Thank you Carrollton PD for catching him immediately and holding him and releasing the key. We don’t need people who feel like he doesn’t care about anyone,” wrote one user.

In a similar incident last month, a California man who ran by him was walking into a Walmart store claiming he was a coronavirus. The man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Rhodes, walked into the house saying it was good for cancer. He added that “his neck was sore, but before I knew it, it was much better.” He added that he had been “asked for himself to be detained for 14 days.” The video soon went viral on social media after it was recorded. Rhodes was convicted for “making a hoax in a public house” and for “making fun”.

Chronic coronavirus: Tumisu – Pixabay

. (tagToTranslate) coronavirus