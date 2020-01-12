“Young Rock” series In progress at NBC

Loading...

An upcoming NBC television series, “Young Rock”, will explore Dwayne Johnson’s early life.

Dave Benett / Getty Images

We had the young pope. The Big Bang theory prequel Young Sheldon debuted in 2017. Movie fans may remember John Ford’s acclaimed Young Mr. Lincoln. And now there’s an innovation in this pantheon, and it brings people’s eyebrows with them. Dwayne Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan team up to form a new series about Johnson’s early years – Young Rock with the appropriate title – and NBC has just ordered 11 episodes of it.

You may not smell what Young Rock cooks, but you can see it soon. And that’s the next best thing, isn’t it?

The series deadline report describes the show as follows:

Young Rock will record Johnson’s founding years, with Dwayne appearing in every episode. The pilot was co-written by Fresh Off the Boat’s co-executive producer Khan and Jeff Chiang.

NBCEntertainment chairman Paul Telegdy called the show “Dwayne’s life brought to life by a brilliant and soulful writer like Nahnatchka” when he announced it at the TCA this week.

Khan is currently in the first year of a 4-year contract with Universal Television. Her production company, Fierce Baby Productions, is also working on another comedy, the memorable Valley Trash. Khan has long been associated with projects with catchy names. She is also the creator of the cult comedy Don’t Trust the B – In Apartment 23.

As for Johnson, Young Rock isn’t his first attempt to explore his recent history. He recently starred in the acclaimed film Fighting With My Family.

