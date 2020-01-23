Young, talented and unique top grammy candidates march show business according to their own wishes

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has six Grammy-Nicks, including album, record and song of the year, as well as the best new artist and pop solo performance. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, January 23 – Beyond Pop and Rap. From Billie Eilish to Bon Iver to Rosalia, the top candidates for the Grammy Awards on Sunday turn traditional music genres upside down with an impressive mix of styles.

Teen Sensation The hurried, body-conscious singer Lizzo and the gay, black country rapper Lil Nas X lead the nominations for the highest awards in the music industry in a list that women and newcomers prefer over established stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Bruce Springsteen ,

Although rap and R&B surpassed rock as the dominant music genre in the United States in 2017, the field for the four highest Grammy awards – album, record, song of the year and best new artist – is made up of artists who talk about each other overrule good labels.

18-year-old Eilish, who had a year of hits like Bad Guy and All the Good Girls Go to Hell from an album that was recorded with her brother Finneas in his Los Angeles bedroom, is a typical example.

“What she does is unique,” said Melinda Newman, editor-in-chief of Billboard for the west coast of the United States and Nashville.

“She straddles alternative, she straddles rock, she straddles pop, and she straddles alt-pop. It falls somewhere in this strange, indefinable genre that contains many different elements, ”added Newman.

Eilish has six Grammy Nicks, including album, record and song of the year, as well as the best new artist and pop solo performance.

Lizzo, 31, a classically trained flautist, led eight records in categories like Urban, R&B, and Pop, while newcomer Lil Nas X, 20, who has six nods, set the billboard records last year with his Country Rap Old -Charts has broken Town Road’s collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Other candidates for the album of the year are Norman F *** ing Rockwell by Lana Del Rey, whose style ranges from orchestral pop to psychedelic rock, and Bon Ivers’ other secular ones I i That’s almost 50 musicians.

“The Grammys have obviously worked to become more diverse and inclusive in every way, including the electorate, and I think you’ll see that in the more diverse list of nominations this year,” said Newman of Billboard.

The best new field of artists reflects almost every genre, from the Spanish singer Rosalia, whose influences range from flamenco to reggaeton, the British Yola, who calls herself country soul, and the New Orleans band Tank and the Bangas, the rock , Soul and Hip merge -Hop and the spoken word.

One of the biggest Grammy losers in the age of diversity is the 10-time winner Swift, who was struck from the album for the second time in a row and, despite the release of her best-selling pop album, reached a record year Lover, Boyband the Jonas Brothers only got a nod, while veterans Springsteen and Madonna got none.

The Los Angeles Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS television on Sunday. – Reuters

