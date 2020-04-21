Young Yoo Reveals Love for Episode 1 “Good Casting” Producer + Passion Production

Yoo In Young expresses her passion for drama and her passion for career.

On April 21, Singles Magazine published a photo of the actress. Yoo In Young shows a variety of ’90s looks and poses with jackets, shirts, micro pants, and covers.

In an interview, the actress discussed the upcoming SBS drama “Good Casting,” in which she portrayed a brief National Intelligence Agency (NIS) agent named Im Ye Eun.

“Contrary to my public image, Ye Eun’s personality in the drama has a lot to do with her personality in real life,” he said. “They do not actually know you say,” This is me. “I’m trying to clearly be myself in this project.”

She added, “I feel nervous and excited. I never imagined that my love would grow so much. I was really scared because it was the first drama I made, but I will join.”

Yoo In Young and proclaimed, “I do not think they have ever done is fun. I feel worried because he felt more difficult and I feel much better than a year. But very different if it had been set. The process of communication and form cooperative work with someone who you feel it doesn’t feel very good. My filmography is always new. Every time I start a new project, I feel nervous, scared, and desperate to do well. “

The “Good Casting” premise is on April 27 at 9:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

