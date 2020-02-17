[younger-m.a-suggests-it-could-be-time-but-followers-aren’t-having-it:-“i’m-exhausted-of-braids,-i-wanna-slice-my-hair”]

New York rapper Young M.A may well be shifting up her glimpse in the quite near long term. The hip-hop entertainer not long ago dished out her desire in receiving rid of her signature dreads.

Massive Points: This earlier weekend, M.A hit up her social media pages to reveal her prospective hairstyle adjust.

Substantial-Crucial Aspects: Social media has considering the fact that erupted to M.A’s announcement and did not provide up many co-signals.

Hell to da naw, Youthful MA! Which is a aspect of your swagger, your trademark & your splendor, doll. “Walk” 🚶 that notion appropriate out of your brain! You should not you contact that “Beautiful Hair”😍 pic.twitter.com/xpdI6HRyQH — Karen White 🇺🇸🗽 (@BlackRose7196) February 15, 2020

Hold out, There is More: A few times ago, R&B singer Kelis lower off her signature dreads.

Before You Go: Just lately, M.A put out her new “She Like I’m Like” music movie donning her well known braids.