[Younger: TVA/MLGW question most likely most important in utility’s heritage]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[younger:-tva/mlgw-question-most-likely-most-important-in-utility’s-heritage]



By
Invoice Dries


Up to date: February 19, 2020 three: 24 PM CT |
Posted: February 19, 2020 12: 23 PM CT

<strong>MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young delivers the first State of MLGW address  at the utility’s Downtown Memphis headquarters Feb. 19, 2020.</strong> (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24887/1200″ data-largeheight=”860″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24887_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young delivers the to start with State of MLGW address  at the utility’s Downtown Memphis headquarters Feb. 19, 2020.</strong> (Patrick Lantrip/Day-to-day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Memphis Light-weight Gas and Water Division
J.T. Younger
Tennessee Valley Authority
MLGW TVA agreement

Bill Dries

Invoice Dries

Bill Dries covers town authorities and politics. He is a indigenous Memphian and has been a reporter for far more than 40 a long time.

Area E-mail

Sign up to get the most recent content from the Metro section.

  1. one.

    Calkins: For Memphis Tiger basketball, the true peril is upcoming year




  2. 2.

    How can Beale St. Landing presently have to have $three.5M of do the job?




  3. three.

    GPAC at 25 presents ‘dizzying’ lineup of nationwide, worldwide acts




  4. four.

    Grizzlies Mailbag: The NBA historical past Jaren & Ja are on speed to make NBA history




  5. five.

    Calkins: Ripping Penny Hardaway for this year is not ‘hilarious’ — it’s dumb