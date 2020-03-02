[youngster-drowns-at-sea-off-greece-in-first-fatality-just-after-turkey-opens-border]



Migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a seashore around the village of Skala Sikamias, soon after crossing aspect of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

March 2, 2020

By Lefteris Papadimas and Alkis Konstantinidis

KASTANIES/LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – A boy or girl died soon after remaining pulled from the sea when a boat capsized on Monday off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officers claimed, the first reported fatality considering that Turkey opened its border past 7 days to let migrants arrive at Europe.

Independently, two Turkish protection resources instructed Reuters a Syrian migrant experienced died from injuries on Monday right after Greek safety forces intervened to stop migrants crossing from Turkey into Greece, but Athens branded the declare “fake news”.

A lot more than 10,000 migrants, largely from Syria, other Center Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey’s land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara claimed very last Thursday it would prevent preserving them on its territory.

Greek and Turkish police fired tear fuel into crowds caught concerning the fences in no-man’s land above the weekend.

Further south, at least one,000 migrants have reached Greece’s japanese Aegean islands because Sunday early morning, Greek police say.

The Greek coast guard mentioned the boat which capsized off Lesbos experienced been escorted there by a Turkish vessel. Forty-six persons were being rescued and two small children taken to hospital, just one of whom could not be revived.

A further dinghy with about 30 Afghans arrived on Lesbos early in the morning, a Reuters journalist described from the island. Thirty-two other folks have been rescued in the seas off Farmakonissi, a tiny island near to Turkey, the coast guard stated.

“This is an invasion,” Growth Minister Adonis Georgiadis explained to Skai Tv set on Monday.

The most current migrant surge follows Turkey’s decision to end imposing a 2016 agreement with the European Union whereby it prevented migrants moving into the bloc in return for billions of euros in aid.

Turkey, previously household to three.7 million Syrian refugees, has a further million arriving on its doorstep from a new surge of combating in northern Syria and suggests it are not able to handle any extra.

WHITE FLAGS

Greek officials have accused Turkey of orchestrating a coordinated energy to drive migrants across the frontier.

A person Greek policeman accused Turkish troopers at the Kastanies border gate of “giving cutters” to migrants to slice holes in the fence to get via. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Migrants on the Turkish side of the border, some holding white flags, known as the Greek soldiers and riot police to open up the gates to enable them by means of, saying they had little ones and women.

A Greek federal government spokesman mentioned a video circulating on social media demonstrating a younger male with wounds to the head laid out on the ground near the border was “fake news”. Two Turkish stability sources stated the Syrian male experienced died of his wounds.

“We contact upon everybody to use warning when reporting news that furthers Turkish propaganda,” spokesman Stelios Petsas explained on Twitter.

Previously, Petsas instructed reporters after a nationwide protection assembly in Athens that the migrant surge posed “an energetic, critical, extreme and asymmetrical risk to national security”.

Greek Primary Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has beefed up border security and warned migrants not to test to cross, will pay a visit to the frontier on Tuesday with European Council head Charles Michel and European Fee Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of Bulgaria, which also shares a land border with Turkey, was thanks to hold talks in Ankara on Monday evening with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the migrant disaster.

Turkey’s conclusion to open its border threatens to reverse an arrangement that halted Western Europe’s most important wave of migration because Earth War Two, the 2015-2016 crisis when 4,000 individuals drowned in Aegean and additional than a million arrived at Greece.

There are more than 40,000 migrants nevertheless living on Greece’s Aegean islands in severely overcrowded camps.

Erdogan, who has extended accused the EU of failing to deliver enough help to Turkey in excess of the migrant crisis, took the decision soon after at the very least 33 Turkish soldiers sent to Syria to keep track of a crumbling ceasefire there ended up killed past week.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Kastanies, Alkis Konstantinidis on Lesbos, Renee Maltezou in Athens and Orhan Coskun in Istanbul Editing by Peter Graff and Gareth Jones)