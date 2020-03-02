youngsters-a-lot-less-likely-to-get-coronavirus,-st.-pete-pediatrician-suggests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus carries on to come to be a growing concern for quite a few, especially parents who wonder what the virus could suggest for their children.

Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric and infectious conditions physician with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital spoke to News Channel 8 to address several common fears.

How do you avert the coronavirus?

Dr. Dumois says the coronavirus is primarily becoming spread by touching objects that are previously contaminated by the virus or if someone contaminated coughs in your face.

“Be aware of the habits of touching your confront. Folks touch their facial area numerous situations an hour. If you are aware of that and cleanse your hands before touching your face, you will not get coronavirus or a bunch of other respiratory viruses like the flu.”

How do you examination for the coronavirus?

If you are concerned you might have the coronavirus, Dr. Dumois recommends going to see your medical professional quickly.

“Your medical professional has to get in touch with the health and fitness section who then arranges for the screening to get performed but that is the only way. Similarly, if you present up to the hospital because you are sick and will need to get examined, the clinic will make preparations with the well being section.”

Is the flu a lot more typical than the coronavirus?

Dr. Dumois, suggests the flu is considerably a lot more popular than the coronavirus and has a higher mortality level.

“The present-day coronavirus demise rates are higher than what are described for the flu. They are reporting about one p.c to 2 percent of folks with the coronavirus dying. Whereas the flu dying costs are one or two for each thousand. So it appears like the coronavirus is 10 moments additional fatal than the flu but the dilemma with those people quantities is that the coronavirus quantities are not including the individuals who have no indications or individuals who just have a number of sniffles or who are not pretty ill for the reason that they are not getting analyzed. What we will inevitably come across is that the coronavirus dying costs will fall once we get better info.”

Is Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital ready if a affected individual assessments constructive for the virus?

In accordance to Dr. Dumois, children are influenced by the coronavirus significantly less usually than older people. And when they do get it, it is not as significant.

“Children had a definite advantage,” he stated.

In the meantime, All Children’s Hospital has a system in spot if a patient were to test favourable for the virus.

“Hospital personnel have been getting ready for the chance for the coronavirus contaminated people demonstrating up. We have options in area for how to treat them and isolate them so that we never unintentionally distribute it to other sufferers.”

