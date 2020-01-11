Youngsters who become victims of crime after abusing injured deer

Loading...

BROOKVILLE, PA. (WTAJ) – Two Brookville teenagers are charged with a viral video about graphic abuse of an injured deer.

The 10-page lawsuit provides some long-awaited responses to people around the world who have been waiting for the results of the Game Commission investigation.

According to the lawsuit, both 18-year-old Alex Smith and 17-year-old admitted that everything was recorded on video.

According to police, Smith and the minor went hunting at the stag opener on November 30 in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

The 17-year-old shot a goat from a stock of trees, but did not kill him. Court documents state that the 17-year-old accidentally fired a second bullet into the tree stand, came closer to the injured deer, shot again and missed. He runs out of ammunition from these documents and Smith had no weapon.

At this moment, police said Smith and the minor had started recording a video in which they kick and beat the deer on Snapchat to “get it done”.

Smith and the 17-year-old man are charged with two serious cruelties to animals, two serious conspiracies for cruelty to animals, and several other offenses and summary charges.

In a statement, Jefferson County District Attorney Juff Burkett said:

People have assumed that officers drag their feet, although the opposite is the case. You have put a lot of hard work into this case to expose the law enforcement case.

The Brookville neighborhood is happy to see that the investigation has led to a solution.

“Unfortunately, this incident has turned a black eye on our city, but overall it has no bearing on who the people of this city are or who we represent,” said Dana Schreckengost, director of the Brookville community.

Smith’s allegations could mean approximately two years in prison, fines and the revocation of his hunting license. The 17-year-old could also lose his driver’s license. All other punishments would be set in the juvenile justice system.

WTAJ tried to contact lawyers for both teenagers, but neither was available.