Your chariot awaits Feat. Adrenaline mob guitarist and ex-Sirenia singer: debut album released in April

YOUR CHARIOT EXPECTED is a newly formed hard rock / metal group with the highly regarded Spanish singer Ailyn (Ex-SIRENIA) and the great American guitarist and producer Mike Orlando (ADRENALINE MOB). The band’s self-titled debut will be released on April 10th Frontiers Music Srl, Today the band released the first single and music video, “Dead and gone”, Check it out below.

Ailyn says: “‘Dead and gone’ tells as a story in the first person what it feels like to have been neglected and abandoned by someone, in this case a biological father. It is about the words that the character, a woman, wants to express, to make him understand how he felt her, and in some way to end this story in her life and be able to continue. “

On writing the trail, Mike says: “The song came together musically, starting with the verse guitar parts and the heavy bridge / solo section. From that point on, everything went together because I wanted the chorus to fall more into a slower half-time groove Textually it started from a letter from my friend Dana in relation to their biological father. I then turned the base of what she was trying to say into a leaner story and added a chorus and some key sections. A true story that was brought to life in a song and a powerful message that Ailyn delivered wonderfully. “

Continues Orlando: “We had a great time making the video over the course of a few days. It takes place in several locations, including an old Victorian house and a beautiful modern farmhouse that is owned by my dear friend Nancy, Ailyn plays the role of a daughter who feels neglected and abandoned by her father. The video ends outside with the band appearing around a roaring fire pit to free themselves from all the memories and pain and keep going. The last moment she throws dirt on the flame, ends the story and walks away. “

This exciting new musical alliance came about through the vision of borderthat bring the two artists – who each want to develop a new and exciting project – into contact. The couple did very well and created an album that offers songs that delight all fans of technical, aggressive, modern and extremely catchy heavy music. Melting the well-defined metal batch of ADRENALINE MOB with more melodic hooks, YOUR CHARIOT EXPECTED shows the incredible singing talents of Ailyn, Here she moves in a heavier and more straightforward direction compared to her previous band.

“After a two-year hiatus from the scene, I am happy to announce my new collaboration Mike Orlando on YOUR CHARIOT EXPECTED“raves Ailyn, “I am very honored and grateful to be a part of it. I look forward to everyone knowing about this new adventure that allowed me to experiment with a great musician and explore new sides of my singing. YOUR CHARIOT EXPECTED is a new step forward in my music career and I can’t wait to share the beginning of this journey with all of you. “

Orlando “It was a pleasure to write and perform an album with a singer like” Ailyn with music that is more focused on the commercial side of rock. Ailyn has a nice voice and was great to work with inside and outside the studio as it was Jeff Thal on the drums! I am very happy with how the album came out. It’s a great collection of hard-hitting yet melodic commercial rock tracks that I hope you’ll all enjoy. “

Song List:

01. misery



02. Dead and gone



03. Screaming misfire



04th Stolen heart



05th Constant demand



06th say no



07th firing line



08th to turn the page



09th Take me higher



10th remember



11th Forgive me darling

Align:

Mike Orlando – Guitars, bass, additional vocals



Ailyn – lead voice



Jeff Thal – Drums



Brian Gearty – bass



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYiqpYJk6y0 (/ embed)

