Your Friday briefing – The New York Times – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML55b0899d01d4bd624cd8b330970f49b911%

% MINIFYHTML55b0899d01d4bd624cd8b330970f49b912%

The corona virus closes the borders and feeds xenophobia

Russia closed part of the 2,600-mile eastern border to China, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeded 7,700, by far the most in China. Here are the latest updates.

More than a dozen countries, including the United States, isolate patients and evaluate travelers from China. There have been no deaths due to respiratory diseases outside of mainland China, where the number increased to 170.

The fear that a sick passenger had the corona virus led to the Italian authorities preventing more than 1,000 people from getting off a cruise ship in a port city until the passenger and her husband could be assessed. And from Asia to Canada, panic has unleashed anti-Chinese sentiment.

% MINIFYHTML55b0899d01d4bd624cd8b330970f49b913%

% MINIFYHTML55b0899d01d4bd624cd8b330970f49b914%

In America.: The first person-to-person transmission, the husband of a woman who recently returned from Wuhan, was documented in Illinois.

Protesters, who regard the law as discriminatory, with the potential to deprive Muslims of citizenship: point out that Gandhi sought protection for Muslims.

Where Gandhi stood: He imagined the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Hindus under a secular government. He was murdered 72 years ago by a Hindu nationalist who was fed by the same hardline group that formed Mr. Modi.

Quotable: “You can’t have Einstein without relativity,” said a Gandhi biographer. “You can’t have Darwin without evolution. And you can’t have Gandhi without Hindu-Muslim harmony.”

William Bradley Pitt was born in 1963. But Brad Pitt, our co-head of film criticism, wrote in a 13-second scene in the 1991 film “Thelma & Louise, in which the camera moved from chest to face in an” Ode to erotic beauty of men. “

Since then, his life has been closely monitored and his performance skills undervalued, both by the academy and by fans, journalists and casting directors. But what he really did is create complex and discreet representations of masculinity.

This is what happens the most.

Carlos Ghosn: Japan issued arrest warrants against three Americans in connection with the escape of the former President of Nissan, who fled the country pending the trial of financial irregularities.

Download crackin & # 39 ;: A sculpture outside of C.I.A. The head office contains an encrypted message that has not been fully decoded for almost 30 years. The maker has offered a new number.

Snapshot: Above, the surface of the sun in a high resolution shot made by a new telescope in Hawaii. “Grains, quot; in the form of cells, each the size of Texas, transport heat from the inside of the sun to the outside.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer on Thursday and brought his eighth Australian title within reach. He will face the winner of today’s game between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

What we read: This essay in the Cleveland magazine. Stephen Hiltner, editor of the travel desk, writes: “Dave Lucas, the laureate poet of Ohio, reflects on the beauty and mystery of the annual freeze on Lake Erie.”

Now, a break from the news

Smarter life: When a donation is made to environmental organizations, it can be difficult to determine who really makes the difference. Here’s what to look for

And now for the background story in …

The ethics of watching the Super Bowl

On Sunday evening, around 100 million people are expected to tune into the best national event. Party: the Super Bowl. But with growing concern about the violence of American football, what is the ethic of seeing the biggest sporting event of the year? This is what Ken Belson, who has reported on C.T.E., degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head, told our teammate Remy Tumin.

Why do fans come back?

It is an event that transcends sport. The N.F.L. It was brilliant at turning into a show, and there’s nothing like it. This is partly due to how the competition has structured it: a final match, the winner takes everything, in a neutral city, on the first Sunday of February, every year. Other sports do not have the same durability.

You look from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. What can you see that viewers cannot see?

They often go to advertising when there is a waiting time for an injury. I can see the doctors who take care of the players, including a neuro-trauma consultant who is on the sidelines (wearing a red hat). If you see them getting involved, it means someone has had a concussion.

What would you say to fans who have moral problems?

It’s a collision sport in the background, and if you don’t want to see it, activate something else. If you cannot reconcile that violence, and it is violence, there are many other sports. I’m okay with it. Look at it and doubt. It is human nature: both can admire it and be shocked by it.

That is all for this informative session. I am going on vacation next week, but you are in good hands with my colleague Penn Bullock.

Have an excellent weekend.

– Melina

Thank you

Mark Josephson, Eleanor Stanford and Chris Harcum made the break for the news. You can contact the team via (email protected)

Post Scriptum

• We listen to ‘The Daily, quot; Our latest episode is about the coronavirus outbreak.

• Here is our Mini Crossword and a hint: very capable (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.

• Copies of the “Project 1619, quot” from The New York Times magazine are available again in our online store.