Asieh: My mother was very connected to people and nature. She said, “Look at how beautiful the sky is!” She taught me how to be thankful for the little things.

Salmeh: We lived together in Montreal and Toronto. We were roommates. We ate at least one meal every day – lunch or dinner. We watched TV in the evening – her favorite was Downton Abbey. And every night she kissed me on the forehead before going to bed. I used to be annoyed. She would also do it if I called my friend on the phone. She would say, “I have to!” Well, that’s what I miss the most – her good night kiss and the way she held on when we hugged.

Asieh: In Farsi we say: “Your heart was like the ocean” – always connected, always giving. My mother was very open-minded. She didn’t care where you came from – age, race, or social status. Our family reflects that. My husband is from Africa and our brother’s partner is South Korean. We are a very international family.

Salmeh: We had their unconditional love and support. It was really selfless. She left her cell phone in the bathroom while she showered so that she could answer my call. I called her every day at 5 p.m. after work. Sometimes – like any relationship between daughters and their mothers – I said something meaningful to her. She always answered with silence. She refused to hurt me in any way.

Asieh: I live in Montreal and Tehran is nine hours ahead of me. On the morning of January 8th, I called my mother. I usually go to work early and my husband drops the kids off at school. That day we changed our routine – I went to work later. If it hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be sure if Mama and I had spoken. When I called her, she had just woken up from an afternoon nap and was preparing to drive to the airport in a few hours. We talked about how excited we were about the weekend of January 17th. My children and I would visit them in Toronto.

Salmeh: I saw the news about Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 online. I sent a message to my mother on WhatsApp – she never went through. She always taught me to think positive thoughts. She said that positive thoughts would manifest what I wanted in life.

Asieh: My mother taught us to choose love. We don’t know what can happen tomorrow. We have to appreciate life and enjoy the present.

– as Christina Gonzales was told

This statement appears in the March 2020 issue of Maclean magazine entitled "Your Heart Was Like The Sea".