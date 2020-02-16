[Your Monday briefing – The New York Situations]

The growing worry that the coronavirus slips by way of the world-wide community

The variety of noted coronavirus situations was extra than 68,500, with virtually one,700 fatalities, including a male in Taiwan with no historical past of vacation to mainland China. Listed here is the most recent.

While the price of maximize has slowed, there are new fears of global transmission after an 83-yr-aged American female analyzed good for the coronavirus in Malaysia. He was 1 of the a lot more than one,000 travellers who left a cruise past 7 days in Cambodia and traveled to other destinations.

In Japan, Some American passengers are becoming evacuated from yet another cruise that now has 355 verified cases of coronavirus. Canada and Hong Kong say they will also evacuate their nationals from the ship, and Australia is sending an specialist to consider the choices.

Authorities in Hawaii are competing to obtain persons who may perhaps have experienced call with a couple of tourists who examined positive for the coronavirus just after returning property to Japan.