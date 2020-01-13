Your Monday briefing – The New York Times – Up News Info

Loading...

The fire that struck Lake Conjola was one of the largest. Then I went there.

It was chaos. The people were clearly scared. Some had their possessions with them. At the end of the road, in the Conjola Park, all the houses were on fire. It was catastrophic.

In the town of Lake Conjola there were about four or five houses, one of which was wrapped in flames. The neighbors on either side tried to clean their own houses. They wore their shirts as masks because there was smoke everywhere.

Shortly after 1 p.m. an electricity line caught fire at the house. At that moment I saw a group of kangaroos approaching halfway, clearly fleeing from another fire. And there was a right between me and the house. I responded and lifted the camera to compile that one image.

I remembered thinking, yes, I have a good photo, but I never allowed myself to get excited about a photo that was somewhere in the middle.

A graphic reporter tries to tell the story with pictures, and you need a series of strong pictures. You want to document everything that happens. So I kept moving.

