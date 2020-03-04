[Your NBA announcing plan for 3/four-three/ten]

Wednesday, March four
Indiana at Milwaukee, ESPN 7 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups & Cassidy Hubbarth
New Orleans at Dallas, ESPN 9: 30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke & Israel Gutierrez
Thursday, March 5
LA Clippers at Houston, TNT 8 p.m. – Marv Albert, Chris Webber & Allie LaForce
Toronto at Golden Point out, TNT 10: 30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Kristen Ledlow
Friday, March six
Miami at New Orleans, ESPN 8 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke & Jorge Sedano
Milwaukee at LA Lakers, ESPN 10: 30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Lisa Salters
Saturday, March seven
Philadelphia at Golden Condition, ABC eight: 30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Hubie Brown & Israel Gutierrez
Sunday, March eight
LA Lakers at LA Clippers, ABC 3: 30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Lisa Salters
Oklahoma Metropolis at Boston, NBA 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at Sacramento, NBA 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, March nine
Milwaukee at Denver, NBA nine p.m. – Spero Dedes, Kevin McHale, Greg Anthony & Dennis Scott
Tuesday, March 10
Dallas at San Antonio, TNT eight p.m. – TBA
LA Clippers at Golden Condition, TNT 10: 30 p.m. – TBA
h/t Sammy!
