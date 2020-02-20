[Your NBA asserting agenda for two/twenty-2/24]

Thursday, February 20
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT eight p.m. – Marv Albert, Chris Webber & Allie LaForce
Houston at Golden Condition, TNT 10: 30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller & Kristen Ledlow
Friday, February 21
Denver at Oklahoma Town, ESPN 8 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke & Ariel Helwani
New Orleans at Portland, ESPN 10: 30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson
Saturday, February 22
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ABC eight: 30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Hubie Brown & Jorge Sedano
Sunday, February 23
Boston at LA Lakers, ABC three: 30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Lisa Salters
Minnesota at Denver, NBA six p.m. – RSN Simulcast
New Orleans at Golden Condition, NBA eight: 30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, February 24
Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBA 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Memphis at LA Clippers, NBA 10: 30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!
The write-up Your NBA saying routine for two/20-2/24 appeared 1st on Terrible Asserting.