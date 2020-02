[Your NBA saying program for 2/26-three/two]

Wednesday, February 26

Memphis at Houston, ESPN 7: 30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Tom Rinaldi

Boston at Utah, ESPN 10 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups

Thursday, February 27

Portland at Indiana, TNT eight p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Kristen Ledlow

LA Lakers at Golden Point out, TNT 10: 30 p.m. – Marv Albert, Jim Jackson & Allie LaForce

Friday, February 28

Oklahoma Metropolis at Milwaukee, ESPN eight p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke & Jorge Sedano

Denver at LA Clippers, ESPN 10: 30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Mark Jackson & Lisa Salters

Saturday, February 29

Houston at Boston, ABC 8: 30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Hubie Brown & Israel Gutierrez

Sunday, March one

Philadelphia at LA Clippers, ABC three: 30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Lisa Salters

LA Lakers at New Orleans, ESPN 8 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Doris Burke & Jorge Sedano

Monday, March two

Milwaukee at Miami, NBA seven: 30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Greg Anthony, Kevin McHale & Dennis Scott

h/t Sammy!

