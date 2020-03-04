[your-neighborhood-election-headquarters:-17’s-live-staff-coverage-on-tremendous-tuesday]

Philip Peters leads race to switch retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st District



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Philip Peters is in the lead in the three-applicant race to substitute retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that involves northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.

Peters been given 54.51 % of the vote with 52 of 149 precincts reporting.