Philip Peters leads race to switch retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Philip Peters is in the lead in the three-applicant race to substitute retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that involves northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.
Peters been given 54.51 % of the vote with 52 of 149 precincts reporting.
Leticia Perez solid in early voting in bid to keep fifth District Supervisor seat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez is primary a packed discipline of candidates complicated her for fifth District Supervisor, early voting benefits present.
Perez, who has served as supervisor due to the fact 2013, been given 58.34 per cent with 48 of 104 precincts reporting.
Early election benefits exhibit Karen Goh an overwhelming preferred to remain Bakersfield’s mayor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Karen Goh has taken a significant lead in the city’s mayoral race.
Goh, who has served as mayor because 2017, has a whopping 83.78 per cent of the votes with 91 of 262 precincts reporting.
