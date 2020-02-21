[your-weekend]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — This weekend is complete of functions for everybody, regardless of whether you like state new music, tattoos or margaritas.

BLAKE SHELTON IN FRESNO

Region star Blake Shelton is creating a quit in Fresno this Friday for his ‘Friends and Heroes’ Tour.

He’ll bring some exclusive friends to the Help you save Mart Centre, which include Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, and Trace Adkins.

Ticket prices differ.

ALL-Day Joyful HOUR

Saturday is National Margarita Working day, so why not celebrate?

Head to Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant for all-day pleased hour.

They are going to have drink and appetizer specials.

You will be equipped to pick from 18 different margarita flavors.

FRESNO TATTOO EXPO

Also taking place this weekend is the 16th Annual Fresno Tattoo Expo at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

It is really the largest tattoo and artwork demonstrate in the Central Valley with over 200 tattooers, various vendors, tattoo contests, and additional.

You can also find a beer garden for all those 21 and over.

This year they are bringing back again the Tattooed Beauty Contest.

So, if you assume you’ve bought what it will take to be the Tattooed Queen you are going to want to make it out on Saturday.

The winner gets $500.

TOWER DISTRICT MARDI GRAS PARADE

The 23rd Once-a-year Tower District Mardi Gras Parade is this Sunday.

At one p.m., floats will travel from Palm, east on Olive Avenue, and on Maroa Avenue.

This year’s concept is ‘Music as a result of the Decades’ and this year’s grand marshall is Fresno Town College or university President Dr. Carole Goldsmith.

Businesses will open before and right after the parade for people to shop and take pleasure in incredible meals from the several domestically-owned eating places.