[‘You’re the 1st black president’ – Former NFL player turned pastor praises Trump]

A former NFL participant, Jack Brewer, was whole of praises for President Donald Trump through a meeting at the White Property, going as significantly as contacting him the “first black president” of the United States of America.

According to the Washington Occasions, Brewer, who performed as security for the Minnesota Vikings, shared those sentiments all through a round desk talk between Trump and some of his critical and common black supporters at the White Home Cabinet Area on Thursday.

Brewer, 41, who is also an ordained minister, conferred the ‘title’ on Trump dependent on his evident jail reform report.

Previous NFL participant turned pastor, Jack Brewer (correct) declared Trump is the ‘first black president’ of the U.S.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,”

he reported. “You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you produced my perform go to one more

level. You encourage me. And each individual time I go into these prisons and I ask my men

how lots of of them had their sentences minimized and they elevate their fingers, I know

I’m undertaking God’s get the job done and I thank you for that.”

Acquiring to the stop of the discussion, he remarked: “I’ve acquired to say this due to the fact it is Black Historical past Thirty day period. Male, you’re the initially black president.”

View: President Trump was named the First BLACK PRESIDENT at the Black Heritage Thirty day period White Property roundtable: “I don’t wanna interrupt, but I gotta say this cause it is Black Historical past Month. Guy, you are the 1st Black President.” pic.twitter.com/ejgvSZrYt8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2020

His assertion was obtained with a thumbs-up applause and cheers from the other attendees. Trump also smiled and replied with a “Thank you.”

The Thursday conference was also attended by the likes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, conservative radio hosts Diamond and Silk, among many others.

Silk, who spoke before Brewer’s declaration, also defined

why blacks need to vote for Trump.

“You did request four years ago, ‘what the hell do we have to drop?’” she claimed, building reference to Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign information to African Americans, according to Fox News. “But if we really don’t vote right this time, we’re heading to have a hell of a total large amount to shed.”

“Make certain you vote suitable so you won’t get left,” she

concluded.