Youth accused of murder of schoolboy at East Croydon station appears in court

A youth accused of the murder of a schoolboy at East Croydon police station appeared in court.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday February 3 for murdering Louis Johnson.

Louis, also 16, was stabbed to death at the East Croydon post last Monday (January 27).

The Liverpool fan was stabbed on the station bridge after entering the station via the Ruskin Square ticket barrier around 4:30 p.m.

He was attacked in front of horrified commuters before being declared dead at the scene.

Tributes left include flowers and candles

(Image: David Cook)

The Balham, Wandsworth youth accused of murder has been remanded into custody and will appear in Old Bailey on April 21.

He will appear in court via video link.

A preliminary trial date has been set for July 20.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Louis was supposed to go home to South Norwood when he was attacked. Friends had said he was supposed to go home that night.

Family and friends visited the resort in the days following the attack to lay flowers and pay tribute to the teenager’s death.

Police at station on night of Louis’ death

(Image: Samuel Green)

On Wednesday, January 29, the tributes had to be moved by the police following the reopening of the bridge and the rear entrance to the station. Tributes can now be seen on some rocks a few meters from where Louis was stabbed.

If you have any information, you can contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Did you know Louis? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

Want more news? Go to the My London home page.

.