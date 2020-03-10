Youth meets with Jah Webb: Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse

Album Review

Meet Young Webb – Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse (Young Sounds / Cadiz Music)

CD / Vin yl / DL

Out 13/3/20 on DL and CD, 3/4/20 on LP

If you are around, you will meet Uptown with guest singers and performers such as Holly Cook, Riannon, Blue Arrel, Euro Dance, Lara Smiles, Vivi Goldman, Andrew Wethe Gross and Orbes’ Alex Palmer. Giddy Babey Never Judges Album …

Post-substitutes, world, dub, dance … Music two actors. Guillerds Martin Glover and John Wolfe, who identified themselves as professional musicians (“Murder Jack”) and Jahn Hubble (“From Public Image Limited”). They both have a great back catalog of work, manufacturing, public collaboration outside of the “Bands” and it brings them great respect.

(So, I’m not qualified to stop smoking their asses, criticize or revise this. Not enough of their recent catalogs. It’s a perfect fuckin ‘talent with Mark Stewart, Kate Leven, and I hope this album will be lifted from where it disappeared … somehow. By the way, but Kate and Mark are not cruel…)

The youth and the band had to work together before and they probably shared a lot of adventure … and is this tour on the topic of acid acid apocalypse?

Nah, that’s not really it – that’s interesting to pay attention to in a normal audience (it just works!). It’s a flawless mix of dub and slow dance music with a variety of kitchens with flawless flavors. He is young and handsome, who sounds good and works well until he runs the race. Pending Apocalypse

Typically cool and unpredictable, Holly Cookie’s single-piece cassette is very cooperative so it can’t ‘hit’ the real business of radio.

Similar to what you expect from Uber with Alex Pi, who’s burned with Alex Pi, the track with the Rhino is the epitome of classic dancehall on OU forever.

Full metal drums and panzer drum vocals are the heart of an album they don’t want, and the two minor ones go into a flat valley – the latter of which joke-joke fans appeal in a round-robin joke. Another tool is Moon Don’s beauty – a seven-minute monster in a dub odyssey. Charlotte Sky is a little in the Nod breeding range.

(Just a little bit) Madam Professor Vivian Goldman is on top of Rino’s vocal – a piece of wood that covers himself with a small guitar work.

One of his tracks must rise with me: Blue Arrel vocalist Wild McBerry – a good English-pop-reggae piece.

The other two tracks are the standard Cly and Robin type and I personally think it’s a ‘unique project’, but it has a beautiful, flawless, wonderful album and a very commercially available album. Thanks to young people, it may seem like an effort.

It’s apocalyptic, but it’s amazing. The great and original music of acid duck-like people to entertain and enjoy.

Album Track List

01. “Broken Shells” (La Holly Cook, Andrew Weatha General and Nina Walsh)

02. ‹‹ ‹‹ ‹‹ ››››››››››››› ‹

03. ” The Controller Out of Space ‘(Feat. Riannon, Andrew Wetheer and Nina Walsh)

04. ‘full metal drum’

05. “Rhino” (Lavian Goldman)

06. They Lived (feat. Blue Pearl)

07. “Chariot heaven”

08. ‘Keep Moving’ (featurouro Dawn)

09. “Day of the Moon”

10. Paneer Dub

11. “Blues” (feather smiles)

Buy CD from here

Shop here at Vinyl

Guy Beams will travel around the country forever and play in Orbit in May.

All words by Ged Babey

Related