[youthful-ugandan-nikita-pearl-waligwa-who-highlighted-in-a-disney-chess-movie-dies-at-fifteen]

KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan pupil who performed a memorable job in a 2016 Disney film about a nearby chess prodigy has died at the age of 15.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa died on Saturday at a healthcare facility around the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The trigger was a mind tumor, in accordance to the girls’ secondary university she had attended considering the fact that 2018.

She was “a darling to numerous,” Gayaza Large University stated on Twitter.

Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have misplaced you to brain tumor at this sort of a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Relaxation in Ideal Peace expensive pic.twitter.com/ny8I9YAjsQ — Gayaza High College (@gayazahigh) February 16, 2020

Nearby media noted that Waligwa had been in and out of the medical center with a recurring mind tumor and experienced beforehand acquired remedy, like surgical procedure, in India.

Tributes were being coming in for her on social media as Ugandans expressed sadness and recalled her role in the 2016 movie directed by Mira Nair and filmed in Kampala.

“Queen of Katwe” follows the increase of Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi as a chess participant amid grinding poverty in the Kampala slum of Katwe, with her single mom barely equipped to help her and her two siblings. Mutesi falls below the spell of an unassuming chess instructor who encourages the teenager to learn the video game even with the skepticism of her mother, who warns her not to dream huge since “you will be disappointed.”

The movie was obtained favorably in Uganda, in which youthful people today with no performing working experience shared the limelight with stars like Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. A person of individuals Ugandans was Waligwa, who played Gloria, a chess player more youthful than Phiona who memorably stated in the motion picture that in the game of chess “the tiny 1 can develop into the huge 1.”