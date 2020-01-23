YouTube boss in the UK: “Brand safety is no longer at the top of the list for advertisers”

After another brand security crisis that revealed this week how advertisers accidentally funded climate-denial videos on YouTube, the platform’s British CEO spoke about why brand bosses are not spending money the same way they did in previous years and the changes it is making now.

Last week, a study by market research firm Avaaz found that ads from major brands like Samsung, Warner Bros, L’Oréal, and Danone appeared alongside a variety of videos about climate denial. The results suggest that 16% of the top 100 global warming videos contained misinformation. The ten best videos had an average of one million views each.

It was a devastating report, reported from Guardian and Time Magazine to specialist publications, including The Drum, everywhere. The headlines were known to many of the same advertisers who stung in 2017 when The Times published a front page synopsis of how advertisers accidentally funded terrorism, and then pedophilia when their ads appeared alongside illegal content served by the YouTube Check slipped were net.

However, the response from budget holders this week was significantly different than two years ago.

L’Oréal, for example, quickly made a statement saying that it’s actively working with YouTube to remove ads from videos that promote climate misinformation. It is crucial, however, that they do not burden the entire expenditure.

Speaking to The Drum, British CEO of YouTube Ben McOwen Wilson suggests that brand feedback on this issue has shown how far the platform has come with problematic content.

“We are aware of what our policies are, and we remove content that violates these policies and strive to remove them before they appear. This is our goal.” And we are definitely making headway, ”he says, referring to his recent transparency report, which highlighted that Google had caught 84% of content that violated its policies, and the vast majority of videos (85%) she had seen no one before.

However, some policy areas and therefore the police are easier to define than others. Videos promoting terrorism or exploiting children are illegal and obviously fall into the previous category. On the other hand, content related to the climate debate is more difficult to manage.

“The areas where it has always been difficult are the context or subtle nuances required to determine if something is on one side or the other of a political line,” continues McOwen Wilson.

“And here it was very helpful to be very open and transparent with our advertising partners – whether they’re brands or agencies – to understand that YouTube is in a position where someone feels that we don’t do something do what he appreciates. With your brand, they understand the system we have introduced and ideally they understand, ‘okay, why is it that you can’t catch it,’ ” he says, suggesting that this is the The reason is why he didn’t see the backlash and pulled out of spending brands like he did in 2017.

At this time, Google doesn’t take a stand on videos that deny climate change, although there is a policy on videos that contain obvious misinformation, such as “flat earth” content.

This includes a classifier introduced in the second half of 2019 that actively searches for videos that contain misleading information and ensures that they are not considered recommended. With this system, offensive videos are effectively buried under the 500 hours of content uploaded to YouTube every minute. Videos targeted by this tool are not content that Google would remove altogether. However, if someone wants to find a film about the flat earth, they have to look for it carefully.

When it comes to climate change issues, advertisers can choose what content to display their content next to and can manually block their ads from showing alongside certain genres.

“So that’s the area of ​​failure,” says McOwen Wilson. “It is an area where some discussions with the government will take place in 2020. And I said this very publicly last year that I welcome this discussion as the CEO of YouTube and also as a British citizen (…) because where the debate has gotten, society and the open internet have to decide where we have to be I want to draw a few lines.

“The debate we are in is where there should be clear boundaries beyond the law. Because the applicable laws also apply to us online. But where should clear lines be drawn in other areas? And what are they there for? “

Contrary to the assumption that Google refuses to make these decisions itself, McOwen Wilson emphasizes that the uncertainty surrounding the monetization of climate change videos for businesses is “worse than knowing the rules” – but it believes it not when setting these rules without more extensive consultation from other industries.

“And certainly in the conversations I have had, people not only recognize the value that openness brings with it, not just with economic regulators and elected officials or brands or our content creators, as far greater than the disadvantages,” he adds.

“Brand security is not the most important thing that marketers are interested in”

But McOwen Wilson says that beyond this final challenge, YouTube has seen a shift in the way advertisers address the brand security issue.

Many brands have strengthened their internal knowledge through employees like “Brand Safety Officers” and “Chief Media Officers”, while others have improved their own processes instead of relying on agencies and platforms to protect them in the course of 2017 better control over where the online ads go (the beverage company is currently testing a return to YouTube).

Google does not report the performance of the video platform’s advertising business, but announced in the third quarter that overall ad revenue increased 17% to $ 33.9 billion, primarily driven by mobile search and YouTube. A survey by GumGum and Digiday last year found that while brand security was a problem, only 60% of advertising professionals said it was “serious” compared to 90% in 2017.

McOwen Wilson believes that YouTube has gained advertisers in the past two years and that policies and safeguards implemented – from AI moderation systems to increasing the number of people available to intervene – have significantly increased brand confidence in the company to have .

“For brands and agencies, the topic of brand safety is certainly not at the top of our list for us at the moment,” he claims. “It is a hygiene factor that they demand three years ago that we have to improve our game to cope with it and they are quite happy that we have made progress.

“The bottom line is that we’re going to keep them updated on what we’ve been doing and not just,” Oh, look, it’s all gone, ”but that what’s gone is the result of our really, really Consideration is how we can bring everything Our technology, all of our political thinking and increasing the number of employees to ensure that – not only from the brand perspective but also from the user perspective – the content you see on the website and to which you are exposed platform is appropriate. “

However, many brands are determined to maintain pressure.

At the Davos summit in Switzerland this week, global advertisers such as Mars, P&G, Adidas, Lego and Unilever presented a plan to stifle harmful content online by ensuring that those who spread it “have no access “To have advertising dollars.

A tripartite strategy was set up to prevent media investments from stimulating the dissemination of content on YouTube and Facebook that “harms” society.

Facebook was criticized today (January 23) for distributing content about the conspiracy and denial of climate change related to the devastating fires in Australia. An investigation by BuzzFeed News found that right-wing extremists, fringe and conspiracy sites had an unusual success by distributing content that misled climate change. In response, Facebook said it focused on “removing content and accounts that violate our policies, reducing the spread of misleading content, and notifying people when they encounter misleading content,” without specifically mentioning where the rejection of climate change fits into its guidelines.

Given the same issues as Google and Facebook, after a meeting in Davos, this group of advertisers must now reach a consensus on what is harmful content and whether rejection of climate change will be an issue that they consider large enough to reach the platforms to get it to demonstrate overall.

This is the first article to appear in The Drum after talking to YouTube’s Ben McOwen Wilson. A second will follow next week, outlining his plans for the platform in 2020 as his role shifts from European administration to the UK market.