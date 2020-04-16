YouTube is watching many additional free movies during the quarantine.

Being at home during a coronavirus epidemic has become easier YouTube!

The hosting site can distribute dozens of movies free of charge to viewers in order to inspire a safe social distance during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. That’s right. You can watch it now Miley Cyrus so playing teen spy in Undercover, Ryan Reynolds Van Wilder takes off his shirt and Chuckie promotes his first family in the first Children’s Game for free (with ads).

Wait – there’s more!

Lions Hits such as The Hunger Games, La La Land, John Wick, and Dirty Dance will be distributed free of charge on the site next Friday night. In the meantime, check out some of the tools (below) that ch-ch is now available for free on YouTube.

A little heavenly

All dogs go to heaven

Hairdressing Beauty 2: Back to business

Be calm

Bernie

A bird of prey

Bratz: Movies

Kids toy

Show

Diana: The royal truth

Dirty rotten evil

Ernest goes to school

Everyone loves someone

G.B.F.

To the blue

Allert Clowns from outer space

Labor pain

Laser effect

The last five years

Miss Stevens

Mass and monsters

Bitten once

Penelope

Pink panther

Poltergeist II: The other side

Rabbit hole

September issue

A little single in LA

Sleep

Top secret

Supersize me

Van Wilder

I want to have a star

