YouTube is watching many additional free movies during the quarantine.

Being at home during a coronavirus epidemic has become easier YouTube!
The hosting site can distribute dozens of movies free of charge to viewers in order to inspire a safe social distance during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. That’s right. You can watch it now Miley Cyrus so playing teen spy in Undercover, Ryan Reynolds Van Wilder takes off his shirt and Chuckie promotes his first family in the first Children’s Game for free (with ads).
Wait – there’s more!
Lions Hits such as The Hunger Games, La La Land, John Wick, and Dirty Dance will be distributed free of charge on the site next Friday night. In the meantime, check out some of the tools (below) that ch-ch is now available for free on YouTube.
A little heavenly
All dogs go to heaven
Hairdressing Beauty 2: Back to business
Be calm
Bernie
A bird of prey
Bratz: Movies
Kids toy
Show
Diana: The royal truth
Dirty rotten evil
Ernest goes to school
Everyone loves someone
G.B.F.
To the blue
Allert Clowns from outer space
Labor pain
Laser effect
The last five years
Miss Stevens
Mass and monsters
Bitten once
Penelope
Pink panther
Poltergeist II: The other side
Rabbit hole
September issue
A little single in LA
Sleep
Top secret
Supersize me
Van Wilder
I want to have a star
Have you already run out of Netflix subscriptions?
