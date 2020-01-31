YouTube Prankster lures Britain’s loudest media racist, “C.U.N.T.” to accept forgive

I have a low threshold for used embarrassment. Even minor personal misdeeds bounce in my head for years, so observing how others are humiliated or humiliating themselves causes considerable sympathy. Watching shows like Nathan For You is a physiological challenge. YouTube cringe compilations are out of the question.

Remember when I say that the well-known racist is a little uncomfortable for me Katie Hopkinswho recently fell victim to an extremely unscrupulous stitch-up by YouTube Prankster Josh Pieters.

In a new video, Pieters explains that he invented fake freedom of speech to get Hopkins to accept the nation’s unification campaign (the C.U.N.T.). It was a mercilessly successful undertaking.

When I looked at the clip, I had some worrying thoughts. Could Internet Cruelty Really Be the Great Equalizer? Could my inability to endure tricky content really put me on the same emotional wavelength as one of Britain’s most deliberately provocative media dipshits? In this particular case, could my limitless ability to be ashamed allow me to… support Hopkins?

The answer is no. Break yourself up, Katie.

You can see the following clip, which puts her embarrassment in the broader context in which it is a truly miserable burden on society. May all Edgelord fucks be so happy to earn the C.U.N.T .:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRIdtMlqwNA (/ embed)

Image:

Josh Pieters / YouTube