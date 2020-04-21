YouTube sued crypto company Ripple in a scam video as a big challenge to technology giants

The CEO of Ripple, a San Francisco-based financial and cryptocurrency company, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing him of turning his attention to fraudulent consumer fraud.

In a petition filed in the San Francisco Federal Court, Garlinghouse and Ripple accused it of damaging YouTube’s brand and reputation and demanded an unspecified amount of financial compensation. The complaint also calls on the court to prohibit YouTube from profiting from fraud or allowing continued fraud.

Suspicious scams are similar to scams found on other social media platforms and typically use images of well-known executives such as Bill Gates and Richard Branson to provide “gifts.” In most cases, scammers ask the victim to send a small amount to receive the big wind. We will abandon any funds we receive.

In the case of YouTube, the allegations mention many cases where hackers have taken over the channels of legitimate creators and replaced them with videos promoting Ripple-related scams. Fraudulent Ripple videos often show media interviews with Garlinghouse taken from reputable sources, overlaid with invitations to participate in cryptocurrency XRP “gifts.”

According to the complaint, YouTube failed to properly limit the spread of such videos, and even scammers to pay and advertise them, not even limiting the profits of the videos. These promotions are alleged to include scammers purchasing keywords such as “Ripple” and “Brad Garlinghouse” to target videos to people searching for such terms. I will.

The complaint adds that Ripple has hired a third-party company to track such fraud and direct social media companies to get rid of such fraud. Still, despite sending hundreds of notifications to YouTube, Ripple says media giants are either slow or unresponsive.

“YouTube regularly advertises powerful tools for automatically adjusting the content of the platform, which includes” state-of-the-art machine learning technology “and a myriad of network of human reviewers. It has been with. “But in this case, in the face of widespread scams, YouTube chose to do nothing and continues to choose.”

A recent Fortune search on YouTube found some videos that looked like scams, using images from Garlinghouse as lures. However, most of the “ripple” or “garling house” search results, including the top, seem to be legitimate content.

A Google spokeswoman, owned by Google, said, “We take platform abuse seriously and respond promptly if we detect policy violations such as fraud or spoofing. “

In an interview with Foreign, Garlinghouse said he decided to sue YouTube in response to problems encountered while trying to get rid of the wave of spoofed social media accounts. He also described a series of violent threats from those who sympathized with victims of fraud and falsely believed they had colluded to steal their money.

YouTube’s liability uncertainty

Impersonation scams involving cryptocurrencies are widespread on social media. This includes recent issues that hackers have claimed to take over the popular YouTube channel and do a “hear anything” Q & A with CEO of cryptocurrency giant Coinbase. Also, on Twitter and Instagram, crypto enthusiasts frequently encounter scam accounts that show the names and faces of industry celebrities, including Ripple’s CEO.

But Garlinghouse said he and Ripple chose to screen YouTube because other social media platforms were relatively sensitive to complaints about scammers and fake accounts. He added that more crypto scammers have been migrating to YouTube over the last few months and blamed media giants for not making serious efforts to reduce them.

“YouTube generated $ 15 billion in advertising revenue last year, but are you saying you can’t spend more money watching for obvious fraud that violates their terms of use?” He says Said.

Ripple and the Garlinghouse can face difficult battles in lawsuits. This obstacle is the same that critics of social media platforms have long faced. A law that protects Internet companies from liability for user behavior.

Commonly known as Section 230, the law ensures that startups don’t face catastrophic lawsuits when users post comments on their websites, and can take giants like Facebook and Amazon into various forms. Protect from liability

At first glance, YouTube seems to be able to call section 230 to divert cryptocurrency scammers. However, Garlinghouse accuses the claim of damaging the YouTube trademark, saying the trademark is intellectual property and is exempt from the general shield under Section 230.

Ripple’s lawsuit could also accuse YouTube of unfair competition and breach of Garlinghouse’s right to publicity, and could win political support. In the last few months, legislators from both parties have called on Congress to narrow Article 230 and impose more legal obligations on large technology companies. In this sense, the lawsuit could give politicians a new twist, including Senator Josh Holey [R-Mo], a straight-out critic who criticizes platforms such as YouTube.

Also noteworthy in this case is Ripple, which recently invested $ 200 million outside the company, has the means to combat YouTube in a lengthy legal battle.

According to the Garling House, Ripple will use the damage or settlement money it received from the case to reimburse victims fleeing the YouTube scam. A former senior executive at Yahoo, he also acknowledged that companies in Silicon Valley enjoyed many benefits from Section 230, but found that the law passed in 1996 is now inadequate. Admitted.

“The world is changing. The time is changing. I understand why the 1996 Act was written, but it was 25 years ago. The platform was being abused in unexpected ways, and now tech leaders are We need to stand ahead, evolve and adapt. “

Earlier versions of this story stated that Garlinghouse was misquoted, exploiting its power, not the platform. The story has also been updated to include comments from YouTube.

