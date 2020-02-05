YouTuber apologizes for historical tweets about Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury and Kell Brook

World Boxing News May 2nd, 2020

A YouTuber, who works for one of the UK’s most-visited boxing Internet interview sites, had to apologize after a series of historical tweets broke out.

Umar, known to most fans on social media as Umar IFL, became aware of users when alleged old tweets were released from 2015 to 2017.

This was before he was employed in his current position.

Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury and Kell Brook were three of the goals for what has since been generally viewed as extremely offensive against the two former world champions and the matchroom promoter.

Others that have been published refer to a comparison of Anthony Joshua with Muhammad Ali. Another included a reference to a soccer song aimed at Liverpool fans and the Hillsborough tragedy.

When I went to social media again, an apology came on Wednesday morning.

I had a lot of time to think and I owe many people an apology to the boxing community, the people of Liverpool and IFL TV. I’m really sorry. pic.twitter.com/E5fFiSAuW9

– Umar (@Umar_iFL), February 5, 2020

While some welcomed the apology, others were not as forgiving.

I only apologize because you got caught. Her real feelings for the people of Liverpool are known.

– Dan (@ DanW400) February 5, 2020

“You must have known about Hillsborough to say it. They didn’t really say what the excuse was that “the thing” and Liverpool were affected. You also insulted more people. Don’t forget Eddie, Tyson, etc. “

Others said: “We all make mistakes. The boy was a child. Give him a chance and keep going. “

“That’s what you apologize, go on. Everyone deserves a second chance within reason. I think that can be overcome. I’m from Liverpool and support Liverpool, time will heal.”

People say, forgive and forget that he was young. I would NEVER dream of saying what he did (indicating a tragedy) even at the age of 16, 17 or 18 because I feel sorry for her !!! Second, how can he continue interviewing when most scouse boxers don’t want him around? & https://t.co/odLPuuVrS6

– Sara Beverley Jones (@ SaraBeverley) February 5, 2020

FUTURE

Ring Card Girl spokeswoman Sara Beverley Jones asked how the comments had made it to Twitter and how Umar could continue to interview fighters.

“He started the other boxers etc. (Tyson Fury). It makes his job difficult, doesn’t it? If he insults these people, he wants an interview with them. He will need security himself. “