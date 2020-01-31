YouTuber invents a crazy new boxing stance. HOW did he get a pro license?

Phil Jay 01/31/2020

A YouTube boxer who fought on Thursday evening was referred to as a “crab” after inventing a completely new boxing pose.

The smaller of the two fighters, who was allowed to be a professional fight in Miami, did not seem to know which sport he was participating in.

Fans on social media have been criticizing his appearance ever since. While real professionals mocked the whole event. It should be a future warning for anyone thinking about staging anything.

READ: Another YouTube boxing clown show and real fighters are NOT happy

In a completely new style, which cannot be compared to the usual orthodox, south paw or other combative viewpoints, the unfortunate show-off was done in just over two minutes.

Chaos has now shed new light on any promoter trying to justify someone who is professional only for YouTube subscribers.

A new law has to be passed because the current procedures do not seem to monitor who they license.

Boxing is no joke, but this guy clearly thought it. He just didn’t know how to do the most basic maneuvers.

If this continues, someone will be seriously injured. The taller guy couldn’t even box, but still managed to take out his opponent in one lap.

Organizing events, including these online moderators, is all well and good, but it is clearly dying with death or serious injury.

DREADFUL

Comments on the strange attempt to disguise themselves as fighters have repeatedly been taken apart on social media.

“He looked terrible as if he hadn’t been trained for two years. The posture and the schedule were either wrong or he was lost due to the pressure,” said one.

Others added: “What was his attitude? What is a crouch? He was so unfit! “

“When (his trainer) watched (hi) and thought,” Yes, that’s the style and attitude you should go with. “

“(He) was terrible, his attitude was completely wrong. Two clear hits got him off balance. “

“Worst posture, worst footwork, worst bumps ever. They literally had a crab’s footwork. To be honest, I’m glad I fell asleep before the fight. It was one of the worst YouTube boxing matches ever. “

If the Commission that gave these two the green light does not ask why they have been admitted as specialists, they will not do their job.

It is currently unsafe, unpredictable and far from the standard of properly confirmed boxing.

YouTube boxes should be excluded from participating in pro events. It’s not even the amateur status when you last looked at it.

Open your own YouTube boxing company and only show on YouTube, because any TV network in the world would never pay money to broadcast this week’s events.

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay