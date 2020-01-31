YouTuber Josh Pieters makes Katie Hopkins accept a fake C ** T price

Katie Hopkins appears to have been misled into receiving a false award that branded her “c ** t”.

The former TV star and extreme right-wing activist flew to Prague on Monday to secure the “Absolutely Wrong” award. YouTube star Josh Pieters documented the prank in his latest video.

After successfully getting Hopkins to attend the ceremony, Pieters presented her with the “Nation Trophy Unification Campaign,” with capital letters representing the C-word projected in the background.

To play the bold prank, Pieters announced that he has set up a fake website for “The Cape Town Collective For Freedom of Speech”.

He then contacted Hopkins and successfully invited her to the ceremony in Prague.

Hopkins accepts the fake honor and says, “It’s strange to hear nice things about yourself.”

Then she makes a series of controversial statements about Muslims and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Pieters uploaded the prank to his YouTube channel the day Hopkins was suspended from Twitter after anti-hate activists like countdown star Rachel Riley asked for them to be removed from the social media site.

While her account was still active, all of her tweets were deleted, except for one retweet that accused her of inciting racial hatred of Stormzy.

Before Pieters posted the footage on Twitter, he wrote, “Now that Katie Hopkins can’t read Twitter, I can tell you that I sent her to Prague on Monday to pick up a completely wrong award.”

Hopkins has yet to respond to the prank.