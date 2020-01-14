YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials comes as Transgender

Nikkie de Jager, a popular YouTuber beauty, known online as Nikkie Tutorials, posted a video on her channel that came out as a transgender woman.

In the video, Nikkie explains that the reason she’s coming out now is because she’s stalking and blackmailers are threatening to leak this information. Instead, she decided to reveal her story on her own terms.

“Finally, it’s me. And at the end of the day, it’s you. Like me, you can write your own story. Live your life. Live without limits. You can be yourself. You are responsible for how you want to live it. With this message, I want to encourage young Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel inadequate, who feel misunderstood. To really live your life the way you want to the way you deserve it. This world needs us. “

Nikkie Tutorials

Nikkie reveals that by the age of 6 she had grown her hair and started dressing exclusively as a girl. At 14, she started hormone therapy and 19 had been completely transferred. She jumped in while her YouTuber career was already underway.

“It’s me. I’m still Nikkie”

The video was incredibly moving. Nikkie thanks her mother for accepting and supporting her and tells her fans that it’s me. I’m still Nikkie. “

Nikkie Tutorials has over 12 million subscribers and is one of the strongest voices in the YouTube beauty community. Both YouTubers and fellow fans took to the streets to support Nikkie after her announcement.

Or that was amazing to watch! So proud of you

– Kathleen Lights (@ KathleenLights1) January 13, 2020