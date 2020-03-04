youtubers-emma-chamberlain-&-marcus-butler-take-around-louis-vuitton-manner-clearly-show

Emma Chamberlain hits up the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter season 2020/2021 fashion present during Paris Manner 7 days on Tuesday (March 3) in Paris.

The 18-yr-previous articles creator was joined at the show by a further YouTuber, Marcus Butler, who attended with his girlfriend Stefanie Giesinger.

“Thank you so much @louisvuitton for possessing me for the 2nd time at your iconic and unforgettable clearly show . This was Stunning @nicolasghesquiere ❤️ anzeige,” Stefanie wrote on Instagram.

Also in attendance were being actresses Florence Pugh and Kaitlyn Dever.

This isn’t the very first Louis Vuitton style exhibit Emma has attended. Final calendar year, she stepped out for the Womenswear Spring/Summer season 2020 style show in Oct.