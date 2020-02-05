YouTube’s 2019 revenue is a huge $ 15.1 billion

For the first time, YouTube has revealed how much money it generates from ad revenue. Usually, the number is included in earnings for Google as a whole. But this year, Google and its parent company, Alphabet, decided to divulge the numbers in a separate earnings report.

The figure is staggering at $ 15.1 billion in advertising revenue in 2019. Of the $ 15 billion, $ 4.7 billion came in the fourth quarter alone.

Why YouTube is so wildly successful

YouTube is a huge force in the modern entertainment industry. The platform provides something for everyone, be it beauty, DIY, food, gambling or just about anything else you can think of.

Kids love YouTube and everything it provides. Every kid I know has a favorite Youtuber or channel they are dedicated to. Some watch game content, others watch science experiments and even more unboxings surprise watch.

YouTube’s popularity under the age of 18 has given rise to a fair share of controversy. Among inappropriate content that happens to be marketed to children and collects data from children without the consent of their parents, children’s content has been the subject of much debate.

Clearly, the issue of child protection on the platform doesn’t slow YouTube down much. The popularity of the video streaming service and the entertainment value of the content is enough to generate huge profits, even in the face of concern.

What does this mean for creators?

Now that the numbers are public, some YouTube content creators feel like they have to take a bigger chunk of the pie.

“Creators are the heart of YouTube, but advertising is the blood that flows all over. Creators upload videos to YouTube. Audiences flock to the platform. Advertisers come to YouTube because the public is there. YouTube gives creators get a portion of that ad revenue to attract them to keep uploading. and creators stay on YouTube because they get ad money. “

Julia Alexander for the limit

Some hope the platform’s financial success will recede and positively influence the creators. Others worry that while YouTube is dependent on the content they produce, creators will not see the benefits of the money that YouTube has made.

Either way, it’s doubtful that YouTube’s growth will slow down soon. As long as creators can keep up, YouTube will continue to be a huge entertainment machine for the modern era.