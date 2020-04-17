YouTube’s ‘Talking Kitty Cat’ star Steve Cash is Dead by Murder

exclusive

Steve Cash – is known to millions of fans as the man behind the “Talking Kitty Cat” YouTube videos is deadly suicide … TMZ already knows.

The star died on social media on Thursday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Steve’s wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, wrote on Facebook, “I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my dear, my mentor, my perfect everything. I’m sick of sharing it. Please know, let family time mourn, but know -that Steve is no longer in pain. “

Steve is open with his fans about his mental health fights. Back in September, someone responded to one of his posts saying, “You’ve been active on social media lately so I thought you were hacked.”

Steve replied, “Nah, I’m just bipolar. I’m getting a manic up now. When I get back into depression I do everything right.”

He started his sketch comedy series (think “Garfield”) on YouTube in November 2007. He voiced every episode where he talked about his cats as if they were humans. Short but popular videos have attracted tons of fans … with 2.43 million subscribers.

For nearly two decades, Steve has garnered over 770 million views and counting. His most popular video is “Bad! Bad! Bad!” episode from 4 years ago … with 17 million views. His last video was posted on December 30th.

Steve 40. RIP