YouTube’s ‘Talking Kitty Kat’ viral video maker has committed suicide at the age of 40

The man behind the popular “Talking Kitty Cat” viral videos YouTube is dead.

Steve Cash According to his wife’s social media site, he shot himself with a shotgun. Celia DeCosta CashBayna. The viral video maker and cat lover was 40 years old.

Steve’s death took place on Thursday morning, according to TMZ. DeCosta Cash wrote the following (below) in a post about the incident.

“I just lost my best friend, my confidant, my lover, my teacher, everything. It hurts me to share it. Understand, take time to mourn your family. But do you know that Steve is not in pain now? ”

So sad.

The cash has become a viral sensation on a video-sharing platform, praising nearly 2.5 million subscribers on an animal-loving channel. His most-watched video (below) was a continuous cat sketch comedy show in 2015, which was watched by over 17 million viewers.

His latest video was posted in late 2019.

BTW, and his known pain, was something that Belen faced with mental health problems and was open to fans from time to time. In the past, YouTuber has been open to commentators about being two-sided.

Sad, sad things. Our thoughts and prayers go to Celia and other Steve’s family, friends, and loved ones.

RIP …

