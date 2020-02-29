yu-darvish-highly-effective-in-cubs’-four-three-decline-to-brewers-saturday-in-cactus-league-play

Brewers four, Cubs 3

Sixth sense: 4 of the Cubs’ 5 hits in the recreation arrived all through a 3-operate sixth inning at Sloan Park, including Robel Garcia’s leadoff triple and Kyle Schwarber’s two-run double. Only two other Cubs reached foundation in the other 8 innings as they fell to 3-five in Cactus League enjoy.

Yu unpleasant: Yu Darvish manufactured an eye-opening 1st get started of the spring, throwing six various pitches for strikes, which include a fastball that achieved 98 mph various times, above two innings, and an 82-mph knuckle curve he threw to Logan Morrison right after 1 of these 98 fastballs for inning-ending strikeout in the initial. Right after providing up a 1st-pitch homer on a fastball primary off the sport, Darvish retired six of the 7 other batters he faced, which includes a few strikeouts without the need of a stroll.

What was he doing work on? “Playing baseball. It was the initially video game so just making certain my program was proper, and the timing.”

Eye on fifth-starter fight: Already a extensive-shot applicant for the remaining rotation career, rookie Adbert Alzolay has struggled in two commences, which includes a a few-batter sequence with two out in Saturday’s third that went walk, one and Morrison homer. He has presented up three walks, five hits and 5 acquired runs in a few innings this spring.

Pen notes: Duane Underwood, the former next-spherical draft decide who is out of solutions, bounced back from a tough outing to pitch a 1-two-3 sixth. Ideal-hander Rowan Wick, last year’s rookie results tale, also bounced back again from an unpleasant very first outing with a scoreless fifth that provided a strikeout.

Warming craze? Kyle Schwarber was one-for-nine with 4 strikeouts in three online games right before a two-hit Saturday against the Brewers that also involved a fourth-inning single to suitable.

On deck: Mariners at Cubs, Mesa, two: 05 p.m., Sunday, MSN, 670-AM, Kendall Graveman vs. Jon Lester.