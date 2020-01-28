Yubin and Hyerim share sincere messages about leaving JYP

After JYP Entertainment announced that Yubin and Hyerim were leaving the agency, the two former members of Wonder Girls went on Instagram to share their thoughts.

On January 28, Yubin wrote:

Hello, this is Yubin. On January 25, the 13 year trip I had made with JYP ended. A girl who simply loved music and dance was able to meet great colleagues, be part of Wonder Girls, experience performances she had never imagined and become a healthy artist. Thanks to the people at JYP who made this possible. I was really happy to be able to work in a good environment with good people and make good music. It was a huge opportunity for me. I will use what I have learned from JYP to show even more growth as an artist in the future.

Thanks to PD Park Jin Young and CEO Jung Wook and everyone at JYP who supported me in my new experiences and gave me so much great advice. Thank you also to my precious fans who encouraged me without fail. I will greet you with good news in 2020. I wish you the best for the new year.

Hyerim, who studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and is fluent in English, wrote his message in Korean and English.

My contract with JYP Entertainment has ended. I want to thank our JYP family and all the fans for your unconditional love and support. I have learned a lot and made unforgettable memories over the past 13 years at JYP. Although my contract has ended, we will still support each other as a family. Here is a new start! Thanks again!

I wish them the best in the future!

