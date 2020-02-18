[yubin-announces-establishment-of-her-possess-agency-rrr-leisure]

Yubin is managing her very own company!

On February 18, Yubin posted a image on her Instagram introducing her own agency rrr Leisure, which stands for “real acknowledge authentic.”

Together with the company’s new symbol, Yubin posted in both equally Korean and English revealing the thrilling information of her new enterprise to her supporters. She shared, “As a founder and artist of the corporation, I’ll choose accountability and problem myself as nicely as my firm with plans and applications. I’ll demonstrate you what is Serious with Yubin’s True.” Finally, Yubin also hinted that she will be revealing extra interesting information in the future.

Perspective this article on Instagram 안녕하세요, 유빈입니다??‍♀️ 우선 여러분들께 제일 먼저 알리고 싶은 소식이 있어 이렇게 글을 올립니다. 지난 1월, 데뷔 이후 정말 오랫동안 애정을 담아 동고동락했던 JYP와의 긴 여정을 마무리 짓고 홀로서기를 시작했던 저인데요. 이후 수많은 고민 속에서 차근차근 준비하여, 드디어 오늘 여러분들께 새로운 시작을 알릴 수 있게 되었습니다. 2020년 2월 18일, rrr 엔터테인먼트(이하 르 엔터)라는 이름의 새 안식처를 소개하고자 합니다. 저는 이곳에서 소속 아티스트이자 대표로서 다양한 목표와 책임감을 가지고 도전하는 모습을 보여드리려고 합니다. 거창한 말 보다는 앞으로 펼쳐질 유빈의 REAL로 REAL을 보여드릴테니 많은 기대해주세요! rrr이라는 단어에 담긴 ‘real recognize real’ , 즉 ‘진짜는 진짜를 알아본다’라는 그 의미처럼, 진짜를 알아볼 수 있는, 그리고 아티스트로서 진짜 모습을 보여드릴 수 있는 유빈이 될 수 있도록 꾸준히 노력하겠습니다. 제 현재와 미래를 함께 할 이곳에서 더욱더 유빈 다운 모습 보여드릴 테니 앞으로도 저와 함께 오늘, 그리고 내일을 걸어가요. 언제나 감사하고, 또 고맙습니다. 유빈 드림? p.s. 더더욱 반가울 소식들이 기다리고 있으니 기대해주세요! Hey fellas! It is Yubin right here. There’s some superior information I’d like to share with you! As you may well know, my deal with JYP enjoyment has ended in January, and I’ve made a decision to stand on my own. By way of many things to consider and preparations, I am now all set to announce the big information to my beloved enthusiasts. 2020 February 18th, today, I introduce my very have organization, “rrr leisure.” As a founder and artist of the organization, I’ll take accountability and problem myself as perfectly as my company with goals and applications. I’ll display you what is Genuine with Yubin’s Real. You should seem ahead to it! rrr stands for “real recognize serious.” I will continue on to operate hard to grow to be an artist who can give you what’s Real and develop into a person who recognizes what is Authentic. I’ll display you extra of Yubin listed here, exactly where my current and future will be. Let’s take this journey alongside one another. Thank you usually. I cannot thank you all enough! Really like Yubin? p.s. A lot more exciting information are coming up! Look forward to it! A post shared by 유빈 YUBIN (@iluvyub) on Feb 17, 2020 at seven: 08pm PST

Just after debuting as a member of Surprise Women in 2007, Yubin promoted as a JYP Enjoyment artist for 13 many years immediately after renewing her get hold of twice in 2014 and 2017. On January 28, the agency announced the departure of Yubin and Hyerim. Yubin recently produced her third solo album “Start of the End” in Oct 2019, and she introduced her own YouTube channel on February 10.