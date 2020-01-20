Yudai Baba shines in the curse for legends

Yudai Baba had his best all-round game in the NBA G League on Saturday.

The Texas Legends rookie Swingman ended the season with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 125-98 road win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Baba shot 6 out of 7 shots in 35 minutes, including 2 out of 3 from the 3-point range.

The 24-year-old Toyama native showed his skill at catching and shooting up close. While moving off the baseline from a long pass in the second quarter, he did a nifty reverse layup. He also showed his pace in the open space in the quick break and knocked the defenders into the basket.

Baba scored 11 points against the Stockton Kings on December 27.

The former Alvark Tokyo flagship this season averages 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks in 24 games (all from the bank).

